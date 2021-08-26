Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Cap Reaches $15.93 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.66 or 0.00020418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.04 or 0.00769776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098861 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,655,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,641 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

