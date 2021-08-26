Pigeoncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,479.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $16,479.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004932 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

