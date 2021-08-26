PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.15. 121,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 321,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $10,761,000.

