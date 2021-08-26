PIN (PIN) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.