Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

