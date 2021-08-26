Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.43

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 510875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$144.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,939,362.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

