Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $4,689.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00515100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.31 or 0.01194169 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,481,791 coins and its circulating supply is 430,221,355 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.