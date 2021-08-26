Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

