Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

