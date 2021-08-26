PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.04 million and $6,123.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 11% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,080,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

