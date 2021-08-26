PIXEL Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 26% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.11 million and $1,002.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.81 or 0.01302632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00332985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00163675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003046 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

