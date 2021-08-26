Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Plains GP worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

