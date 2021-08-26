Playcent (PCNT) Price Up 27.6% This Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $3.13 million and $1.03 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.00754328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098002 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

