PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $175.01 million and $47.99 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

