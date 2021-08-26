PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce sales of $73.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $73.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYPS stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

