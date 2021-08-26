Plian Price Reaches $0.0115 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $119,792.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 843,487,026 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

