Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in August

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,890. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

