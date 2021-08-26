POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0375

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $324,845.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,993,417 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
