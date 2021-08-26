PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $1.00 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.76 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

