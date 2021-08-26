Polis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,394.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $18,394.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 62% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001547 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00086244 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.01 or 0.01374723 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

