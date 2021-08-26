Polkadot (DOT) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.94 or 0.00050939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $23.64 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.05 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.93 or 0.01023382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.77 or 0.06623754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

