Polychain Monsters 1-Day Volume Tops $4.50 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $11.95 or 0.00025479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $41.10 million and $4.50 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,490,063 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,052 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

