Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.54 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $209.49 million and approximately $31.54 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00362327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

