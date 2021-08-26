Polymath Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.95 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $205.86 million and $13.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00357633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

