PolypuX Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $56,549.59 and approximately $138,687.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00154169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.20 or 0.99918235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01021472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.94 or 0.06670505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

