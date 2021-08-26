Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $6.48 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.20 million and $1.15 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.48 or 0.00013896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00117263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,806.10 or 1.00365393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.01013665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.08 or 0.06649577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

