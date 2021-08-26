Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $6.65 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.65 or 0.00014024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00125047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00156541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.87 or 0.99085720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01034712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.45 or 0.06401887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

