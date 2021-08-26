Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

