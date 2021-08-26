Poseida Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,727% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 225,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $628,501 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

