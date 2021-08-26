POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PMBY traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.06. 28,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.11. POSTD Merchant Banque has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.72.

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

