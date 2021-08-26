POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PMBY traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.06. 28,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.11. POSTD Merchant Banque has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.72.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.