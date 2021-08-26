Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 305,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Potash America has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

