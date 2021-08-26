PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $9,621.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,267.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.58 or 0.06604067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $609.74 or 0.01289973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00359953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.24 or 0.00630954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.00332377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00306759 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,620,611 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

