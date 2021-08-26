Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 1233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $818,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

