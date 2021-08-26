PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 475,000 shares, an increase of 656.4% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPJE remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,713,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,437,914. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.