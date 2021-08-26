PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 475,000 shares, an increase of 656.4% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPJE remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,713,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,437,914. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

