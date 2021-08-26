PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PPL worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL opened at $29.22 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

