Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.99. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 1,412 shares trading hands.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at $3,452,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.