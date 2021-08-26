Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Insider Sells $20,562.50 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Jeffrey David Sherman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $20,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 305,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

