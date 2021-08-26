Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,482. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
