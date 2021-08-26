Primecoin Trading Down 8% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,487,615 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

