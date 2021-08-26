Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 3,070 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 614.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

