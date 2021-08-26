Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 163,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,943. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

