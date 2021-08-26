Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,644. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.