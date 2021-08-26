Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,454,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $519,763,000 after buying an additional 399,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.96. 104,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71. The company has a market capitalization of $449.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

