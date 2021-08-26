Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the July 29th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Solar stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 680,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,469. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

