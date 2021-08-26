Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 830.4% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,762,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,709. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.