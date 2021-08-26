Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $394,000.

Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26. Principal Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

