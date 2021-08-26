Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.72.

Probiotec Company Profile

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, and ointments and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufacturing and packaging of finished doses.

