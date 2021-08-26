Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a $36.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 10,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

