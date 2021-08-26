Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

