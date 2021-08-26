Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of PGNY opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

